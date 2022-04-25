The Winnemucca District Division of Fire and Aviation Management recently announced one of their Type 4 wildland fire engines (E-2431), was transferred to the Lovelock Volunteer Fire Department.
The engine included a basic stocking of firefighting equipment, tools, a mobile radio, all the service records and manuals.
District firefighters will provide basic training on the specifics of the apparatus for the volunteer fire department members.
E-2431 has completed federal service on the Winnemucca District and is set to be transferred to the second of three designated cooperator recipients within the Winnemucca District.
The transfer is made possible via the Rural Fire Readiness program, which is designed to enhance collaborative wildland firefighting capabilities by providing federal excess (life-cycled) equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost.
Lovelock and Pueblo-Denio Volunteer Fire Departments were designated as recipients based on applications received during the 2019-20 off-season.
"The District Fire and Aviation Division transferred the first engine to Golconda Volunteer Fire Department earlier this year. We will transfer one additional wildland fire engine to Pueblo-Denio Volunteer Fire Department in near-future as the Winnemucca District continues to receive replacement apparatus to take the place of the life-cycled equipment" said Donovan Walker, Winnemucca District Fire Management Officer. "The Rural Fire Readiness Program continues to support the agency mission in fire management by strengthening the relationships with our local cooperators, improving communications and capabilities to respond to wildland fires."