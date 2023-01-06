The Winnemucca Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a theft involving prepaid Visa gift cards.
On January 1, 2023, Officers from the Winnemucca Police Department responded to a local business who reported an unusual theft.
Allegedly, two suspects asked the clerk to load money on the Cash app and a prepaid Visa card.
They have the clerk scan the QR code and then they distract her by asking for a pack of cigarettes.
When the clerk turns her back to get the cigarettes, the suspects push a button on the cash register that cause the money transfer to go through without the clerk's knowledge or paying the clerk.
The Winnemucca Police Department would like to warn any business that provides such services to be aware and on guard against such thefts.
The subjects in these pictures are being sought for questioning.
If anyone has knowledge of this alleged crime, please contact the Winnemucca Police Department at 775-623-6396 or Secret Witness at 775-623-69696
(Winnemucca Police)