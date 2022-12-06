For the eighth year in a row, the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra (WACCS) is hosting their adopt-a-family holiday program. This year, 277 families signed up for the program, an increase of more than 20% over last year. WACCS is seeking the community’s help as there are still more than 130 families on the list who have not been adopted.
According to the U.S. Census, 10% of the population in Washoe County lives at or below the federal poverty level.
WACCS provides support to low income women and families; many are working families whose income goes to covering basic needs and could use a little help to make the holidays special for their children.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada is one of the longest supporters. Each year, they create a program called“Ribbon of Joy” for members to adopt WACCS families.
“We have a long standing relationship with WACCS and find many ways to support them throughout the year, from diaper drives to Share the Plate Ministry. It’s an important piece of the social justice work we do at the church, and we believe so strongly in the work WACCS does for the women and children in our community, we want to do anything we can to support them,” said Sue Steph, volunteer.
Items on the holiday wish list include toys and clothing for children of all ages, as well as kitchenware and gift cards for moms.
“Giving gifts at Christmas time is important for children. When they find out Santa has brought them something, they feel a sense of belonging,” said Pam Russell, executive director of WACCS. “We live in such a generous community, and I’m hoping every child on our list will have a happy Christmas.”
To adopt a family, please call the WACCS office at (775) 825-7395 Mon. thru Thurs. 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can also email WACCS at admin@waccs.org. Brand new, wrapped gifts will be accepted through December 19, 1:00 p.m. at the WACCS offices at 3905 Neil Road, Suite 2, Reno, Nevada 89502. Please ensure the wrapped gift is labeled with the contents that are inside, for example, “Barbie doll” or “Cars for ages 5+.”
If you don’t have time to shop, WACCS is also accepting monetary donations on the WACCS website.