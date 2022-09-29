The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs.
When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual.
Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:
“A member of the Western Nevada Materials work family tragically died Wednesday at our Spanish Springs Rock Plant. Our priority right now is supporting his family and co-workers in this time of loss and grieving. Western Nevada Materials is working closely with Mine Safety & Health Administration to investigate the circumstances of the death. Operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended.”
An investigation is ongoing and being led by the Mine Safety & Health Administration and the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office.