Carson High School Senior Yaki Glenn, 17, was crowned ‘Mr. Carson High’ Friday evening at the school’s cheerleader fundraising event in the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center.
The pageant theme was Super Heroes vs. Super Villains this year and consisted of on-stage questions, a swimsuit competition, a talent portion, a formal dance and team choreographed dances. The event takes weeks of planning and numerous volunteers to pull off. All proceeds from ticket sales and community sponsorships go toward the cheerleading program at Carson High School.
‘Almost Mr. Carson High’ (1st runner-up) Sam Davis, also earned the ‘Mr. Talent’ award. ‘Nearly Mr. Carson High’ (2nd runner-up) Edgar Huerta, also earned the ‘Mr. Personality’ award and ‘Mr. Photogenic.’ Other winners included Quintin Beck, who earned the ‘People’s Choice’ award.
All 12 contestants include the following alphabetically by last name:
Quintin Beck
Brock Bensmiller
Trevor Britt
Sam Davis
Cooper Eaton
Yaki Glenn
Frank Gomez
Lucas Gonzales
Tyler Harris
Edgar Huerta
Aiden McNabb
Caleb Morgan
Deangelo Pierrott
Zack Remer
Parker Story
Ben Spence and Scott Witter served as the Masters of Ceremonies for the evening.
Mr. Carson High Judges included alphabetically by last name: Lori Bagwell, Carson City Mayor; Laurel Crossman, president of the Carson City School Board; Julian Diaz, punter for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders; Ken Furlong, Carson City Sherriff and Dr. Jonathan Mather, optometrist Contact: with Downtown Vision, Carson City. Carson High School Cheerleading Coaches include Sheila Story, Mikayla Nelms, Amber Wiley and Elizabeth Hickson.