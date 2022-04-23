[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
SAN JOSE - Nevada starter Cam Walty had another shutdown start for the Pack Saturday, striking out six and holding San José State to just three runs in Nevada's 14-3 victory.
The Pack (21-16, 13-7 MW) got 14 hits from its lineup, including three ninth-inning home runs, to even the series with the no-doubter. Matt Clayton homered twice and drove in three runs, Dario Gomez had a homer with three RBIs, and Dawson Martin added a solo shot, with Pat Caulfield getting four hits.
Walty, who improved to 4-3 on the season, scattered five Spartan hits over the first six innings, being touched for a run only on Hunter Dorraugh's solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Dorraugh, who went 4-for-4 on the day, drew San José State (19-19, 10-10 MW) even at 1-1, matching Anthony Flores' first-inning sacrifice fly.
It was Nevada's eight-run sixth which broke the game open. Flores led off by being hit by a pitch, and walks to Landon Wallace and Martin loaded the bases. Tyler Bosetti's RBI single broke the tie, and Clayton's sacrifice fly made it 3-1.
Ryan Jackson, Caulfield, and Gomez went back-to-back-to-back with RBI singles, then, after Joshua Zamora's walk loaded the bases, Jackson scored on a wild pitch. Wallace would cap the inning's scoring with a two-run single, putting the Pack up 9-1.
Clayton hit the first of his two homers with a solo shot in the seventh, then followed Martin's leadoff shot in the ninth with his second solo job. After Caulfield singled with one out, Gomez went deep to left to cap Nevada's scoring for the day.
Jacob Biesterfeld went 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, with a strikeout, and Jordan Jackson came on for the final out.
The teams play the rubber game Sunday at 12:05 p.m.