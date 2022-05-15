May 15, 2022 Update:
The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century.
Circa Sports secured a deal with Legends Bay Casino owner Olympia Gaming to operate a sportsbook at the property being constructed just east of Reno.
The 80,000-square-foot casino will have table games, slot machines, video poker and multiple restaurants.
It's scheduled to open sometime this summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina along Interstate 80.
Original story on March 31, 2021:
The first casino built from the ground up in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area since 1995 broke ground Wednesday.
The Legends Bay Casino, located in The Outlets at Legends shopping center, is expected to open mid-2022.
The Chief Operating Officer of Olympia Gaming DeCourcy Graham released a statement on the ground breaking, saying the project is 14 years in the making.
“After successfully completing the first phase of this project with the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and the Residence Inn by Marriott, we are now in a position to begin the next phase of development," Graham continued.
Graham thanked the City of Sparks and RED Development for their help with the project. "We plan to build a project that the community will be proud to call their own," Graham said.