(Feb. 16, 2023) Detectives from the Carson City Special Enforcement Team and Gang Unit, with the assistance of School Resource Officers, arrested four additional suspects related to the Carmine Street shooting, which happened on January 24.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says the four are 15-year-old male juveniles with gang affiliations.
Police say two of the juveniles were arrested due to their involvement in the shooting and the other two were arrested for their involvement in the concealment and destruction of evidence after the incident.
Detectives have arrested a total of 8 juveniles and 2 adults regarding the Carmine Street Shooting.
The following is a description of the charges each are facing:
- 16-year-old male juvenile arrested for battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
- 15-year-old male juvenile arrested for battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
- 15-year-old female juvenile arrested for accessary to battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, and accessary to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
- 16-year-old male juvenile arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a firearm without a serial number and contempt of court.
- 17-year-old male arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
- 15-year-old male arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act and possession of a firearm without a serial number.
- 15-year-old male arrested for accessary to battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm and two counts of accessary to assault with a deadly weapon.
- 15-year-old juvenile male arrested for accessary to battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm and two counts of accessary to assault with a deadly weapon.
- Miguel Vargas, 18-year-old male arrested for accessory to battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, accessory to discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm with an altered/removed/obliterated serial number, destroying or concealing evidence, and criminal gang enhancement.
- Juan Mena, 20-year-old male arrested for accessory to battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, accessory to assault with a deadly weapon, accessory to discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm with an altered/removed/obliterated serial number, destroying or concealing evidence, and criminal gang enhancement.
No additional suspects are being sought at this time.
Still, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Feb. 8, 2023)
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they seized two additional guns in related to a shooting investigation.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Carmine Street and Dori Way Tuesday night.
Police say the people in the house cooperated with officers - no one was arrested.
The sheriff's office tells us the search warrant is related to the shooting involving teenagers in that same area about two weeks ago.
As of last week, a total of six people have been arrested in connection to the case.
FEBRUARY 1, 2023:
Authorities say they arrested three additional teens for their alleged involvement in a shooting in Carson City on January 24th.
Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives say with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, School Resource Officers, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office 18-year-olds Juan Antonio Mena and Miguel Antonio Vargas were arrested after executing a search warrant at a residence in Moundhouse.
Authorities say both teens face weapons-related charges in connection with last month's gang-related shooting. Both suspects are being held on $30,000 bail each.
Additionally, deputies say a 17-year-old male was also arrested on a felony warrant for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
The investigation is progressing, and additional arrests are expected. Deputies say all suspects were identified within 12 hours after the incident.
JANUARY 25, 2023:
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night.
Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds.
When deputies arrived at one of the scenes, at Sherman and Concord Lanes, they found a 16-year-old from Lyon County with a face wound. He was flown by Care Flight to Renown Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Deputies say a second 16-year-old was found shot in the legs on Carmine Street. He was treated and released from Renown. Following his release, he was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center on several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.
When deputies arrived at the Carmine Street location, they say they found two additional suspects who were possibly armed with handguns. Deputies identified two suspects as a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old, both from Carson City.
Authorities also say they determined that about 17 shots had been fired and that several cars had been damaged by an another car that was later found at Sherman Lane and Concord Drive. Deputies say inside that car, they found multiple baggies of marijuana and mushrooms.
Early Wednesday morning, deputies say a Tactical Team made contact with a 17-year-old girl suspect and took her into custody. About two hours later, officers took a 15-year-old into custody.
Deputies say charges related to the final two suspects are pending.
Multiple agencies are working on this case and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 775-283-7856.