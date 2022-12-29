(December 29, 2022) The Department of Justice has awarded $46,438,846 in grants to various Nevada entities to support victims’ services and public safety efforts, announced United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson.
“These grant awards totaling more than $46 million represent the Justice Department’s commitment to provide the support and resources needed to keep Nevada’s communities safer for all to live and work,” said U.S. Attorney Frierson. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will work closely with partners throughout the Battle Born State to build safer communities.”
From August to December, Nevada entities were awarded the following grants from the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and its components:
- Office for Victims of Crime:
- The Division of Child & Family Services was awarded $2,252,000, as part of the OVC FY 2022 Invited to Apply - Administrative Funding Adjustment to Previously Funded FY2019 VOCA Victim; $2,349,000, as part of the OVC FY 2022 VOCA Victim Compensation Formula Grant; and $13,690,070, as part of the OVC FY 2022 VOCA Victim Assistance Formula Grant.
- The Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada was awarded $3,766,170, as part of the OVC FY 2022 Invited to Apply Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Formula Grant Program.
- Washoe County was awarded $100,000, as part of the OVC FY 2023 Emergency and Transitional Pet Shelter and Housing Assistance Grant Program.
- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges was awarded $1,000,000, as part of the OVC FY 2022 Field-Generated Strategies to Address the Criminalization of Minor Victims of Sex Trafficking.
Total: $23,157,240
- Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention:
- The Division of Child & Family Services was awarded $610,587, as part of the OJJDP FY 2021 Title II Formula Grants Program, and $608,073, as part of the OJJDP FY 2022 Title II Formula Grants Program FY 2022 Title II Grant Solicitation Year 2 of the 3-Year Plan.
- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges was awarded $3,556,559, as part of the OJJDP FY 2022 Invited to Apply - Training and Technical Assistance - Child Abuse Training for Judicial and Court.
- The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes was awarded $998,788, as part of the OJJDP FY 2022 Enhancing School Capacity to Address Youth Violence.
- Sunrise Health Clinics LLC was awarded $750,000, as part of the OJJDP FY 2022 Family-Based Alternative Sentencing Program.
- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was awarded $433,341, as part of the OJJDP FY 2022 Invited to Apply – Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces.
Total: $6,957,348
- Bureau of Justice Assistance:
- The City of Las Vegas was awarded $790,681, as part of the BJA FY 22 Swift, Certain, and Fair (SCF) Supervision Program: Applying the Principles Behind Project HOPE.
- The Walker River Paiute Tribe was awarded $897,205, as part of the U.S. Department of Justice Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation Fiscal year 2022 Competitive Grant.
- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was awarded $771,669, as part of the FY 22 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program (Formula).
- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $400,000, as part of the FY 22 DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program (Formula).
- The Nevada Department of Public Safety was awarded $21,681, as part of the BJA FY 22 Invited to Apply — Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Reallocation Funds Program; $235,000, as part of the BJA FY 22 Invited to Apply – Byrne Discretionary Community Project Funding/Byrne Discretionary Grants Program; $2,176,692, as part of the BJA FY 22 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program - State Solicitation; $443,630, as part of the BJA FY 22 Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program Formula Grant Solicitation; and $196,253, as part of BJA FY 22 Project Safe Neighborhoods.
- The City of Henderson was awarded $1,314,350, as part of the BJA FY 22 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.
- The City of North Las Vegas was awarded $1,300,000, as part of the BJA FY 22 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program, and $699,468, as part of the BJA FY 22 Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program.
- Clark County was awarded $749,924, as part of the BJA FY 22 Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program.
- The Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribes of the Fallon Reservation & Colony was awarded $549,211, as part of the BJA FY 22 Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Response Program.
- The Nevada Department of Education was awarded $1,985,347, as part of the BJA FY 22 Preventing School Violence: BJA’s STOP School Violence Program.
Total: $12,531,111
- National Institute of Justice:
- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges was awarded $2,400,000, as part of the NIJ FY22 National Juvenile Justice Data Analysis Program.
Total: $2,400,000
- Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking:
- The Nevada Department of Public Safety was awarded $200,000, as part of the SMART FY 2022 Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program.
Total: $200,000
Further, Nevada entities have been awarded the following grants from the Office of Violence Against Women (OVW):
- Washoe Legal Services Inc. was awarded $600,000, as part of Fiscal year 2022 Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Grant Program Awards.
- The Nevada Office of Attorney General was awarded $593,147, as part of the 2022 OVW Sexual Assault Services Formula Program Grant Awards.
Total: $1,193,147
(The Department of Justice contributed to this report)