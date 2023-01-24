U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Stifel Financial (“Stifel”) (NYSE:SF) announced today a broadening of its partnership to include the sponsorship of a number of elite-level and development events, as well as new and enhanced financial awards for top performers.
Under the terms of the agreement, the Stifel-U.S. Ski & Snowboard partnership now includes:
● World Cup Naming Rights: In a season with the most World Cups on U.S. soil, Stifel now has naming rights of three FIS Ski World Cup alpine events in the United States, becoming the title sponsor of the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup and Stifel America’s Downhill at Aspen, and the Stifel Killington Cup presented by Heroic.
● Stifel U.S. Alpine Series: The partnership debuts the Stifel U.S. Alpine Series, which encompasses a series of U.S. alpine events from development to elite levels, including the U.S.-based World Cups, the Stifel Success NorAm Tour and Toyota U.S. Championships presented by Stifel.
● Increased Prize Money: The partnership also includes the addition of prize money for American podium finishers at the Stifel Success NorAm Tour and increased prize money for American podium finishers at the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships.
● Stifel Alpine Awards: Stifel is now the title sponsor of the Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Athlete, Best Comeback, Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year awards, and the firm will provide monetary gifts for alpine athletes and coaches as part of the re-named awards.
“We are very excited to have Stifel’s financial support for our alpine program, from the title sponsorship of three U.S. World Cups to increasing prize money for our athletes,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “The announcement of the naming of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team beginning this season through 2026 was the most significant alpine partnership in U.S. Ski & Snowboard history and we could not be more thrilled to already be building upon the initial relationship. Having Stifel’s support moving forward allows us to invest further in multiple areas moving forward.”
The new partnership marries two brands that share common values, including precision, success and partnership. As the title sponsor of the Stifel Success U.S. NorAm Tour and the presenting partner of the Toyota U.S. Alpine Championships presented by Stifel all the way up to the World Cup level, Stifel is committed to supporting athletes at every milestone of their careers, helping them find the tools to be successful in their futures.
“Stifel is a firm where success meets success,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski. “Since investing in the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team, we have seen incredible success from our U.S. athletes and could not be more thrilled to support all levels of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard alpine programs, as well as the World Cups in the states.”
“Stifel has supported our team immensely this season and is now showing that it is supporting our team and our sport at almost every level,” said 2022 Olympic silver medalist and Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete Ryan Cochran-Siegle. “I want to thank Stifel for helping our sport reach new heights at both the development level and elite level.”
The remaining alpine World Cups in the United States will be held on February, Feb. 25-26, 2023 in Palisades Tahoe and March 3-5, 2023 in Aspen.