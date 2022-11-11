Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center has announced it has closed its Maternal Child Health program.
The hospital says it made the “difficult decision” due to the number of decreased deliveries combined with “staffing challenges and limitations to anesthesia coverage.”
Saint Mary’s says the hospital will continue to provide gynecological services and emergency care for expectant mothers who may go to the Emergency Department. They also say that they will no longer admit obstetric patients for delivery, effective immediately. “Current NICU and Pediatric patients will be transitioned safely to appropriate care destinations while ensuring they have access to all needed resources.”
They say affected staff will be offered positions to remain with Saint Mary’s and other Prime Health facilities.
You can read their statement below -