Registered nurses for Saint Mary's held a vigil Thursday over the hospital’s decision to close their maternity child health services.
Nurses gathered outside the hospital.
The nurses say they hope Saint Mary's reconsiders their decision to close the center.
They say it will a have a big impact on the community which will now have one fewer place to have babies delivered.
“I know so many people who have such wonderful stories about the staff here, their experiences here. This is devastating to our community,” says Jamie Whitfield/Chief Nurse Union Representative, Saint Mary's.
As we've been reporting all week, several other hospitals and clinics in the area say they are staffed and ready to help fill the gap with maternity services.
In a statement, Saint Mary's tell us, "The closure is not a reflection of the growth and success happening in Saint Mary's Health Network. Our 24-hour Emergency Department continues to treat patients of all ages, including pediatrics."
They went on to say they also provide cardiology care, oncology, neurology pulmonology, surgery and behavioral health services.
The vigil was also to honor their colleague Darrella Lydell who worked in the labor and delivery unit for 21 years and passed away on Monday.
Saint Mary's also offered condolences to the family of the staff member who passed away.