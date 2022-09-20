NAME: Mike Clark
AGE: 71
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Washoe County Assessor
EDUCATION: Union Trade School & Continuing Education, Some College
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 30+ years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
Business owner for 30+ years
Washoe County Assessor for almost eight years.
Senior Market Analyst Coldwell Banker for 22 years
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Representing the people of Washoe County and not special interests, no more ignoring Open meeting Law and Conflicts of Interest. No more backroom deals and rubber-stamping development.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR COUNTY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
We’ve talked about mental health issues but do little to fix the problem. If we can work with mental health issues, we can make strides with homelessness. We need to investigate collaborative endeavors between Washoe County and the private sector.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN WASHOE COUNTY?
There is no one sentence answer to this issue. Housing/rent issues need the collaboration of not only the Washoe County commissioners but the State of Nevada and Federal Agencies. The easy answer is more housing but that is not something which will happen overnight and with the housing we need to address all the infrastructure needed; think traffic.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Can’t do it in once sentence:
The Truckee River is the ‘jewel of Nevada’ and must be protected. Washoe County’s infrastructure issues and issues relating to our homeless population have opened the Truckee River to pollution from human feces, microplastics, etc. It’s past time to take threats to the Truckee River’s exceptional water source seriously and to address the root cause or our issues.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes