The Washoe County Health District is reporting now 16 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Of those 16, 14 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Last week, there were only 2 cases in the county.
"With the rapid transmission and the doubling rate that we've seen in other areas of the country, I think within the next month we'll see that Omicron is our dominant strain and we'll see some significant impacts." said Kevin Dick, the health district officer.
He doesn't anticipate another shutdown, but Dick previously said that businesses, hospitals, and schools could face other challenges because of the virus.
"We do expect businesses to have staffing shortages as we have increases in cases occurring and they aren't able to provide services," Dick added.
To prevent the spread of the virus, he's encouraging people to avoid large gatherings, crowds and unnecessary travel. He's also asking people to be mindful during the holidays.
"Keep in mind our elder population and those with underlying health conditions. As we know they're at increased risk if they contract the disease." said the health district officer.
According to Kevin Dick and many other health experts, the vaccine will provide protection against the virus. That doesn't mean a vaccinated person won't catch COVID-19, he said vaccinated individuals may experience less severe symptoms.
Health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated and get their booster shot when they can.
ORIGINAL STORY - DECEMBER 20:
The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) has confirmed the first case with the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Washoe County.
The patient is a man in his early 50s, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster. He had both international and domestic air travel as likely source of exposure. The man is recovering and isolating at home.
“As we mentioned before it was only a matter of time before we identified this variant in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer. “The best form of protection residents can take against all variants is getting fully vaccinated and receiving a booster. It is also imperative, especially now with the cold weather and holiday gatherings, that they continue taking safety precautions such as staying home and getting tested if they feel sick and wearing a mask indoors in public.”
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) also urges residents to implement consistent mask wearing, handwashing and isolate if tested positive for COVID-19 or waiting for results to avoid getting others sick.
“Variants develop when the virus has the opportunity to spread from person to person,” explained Dr. Nancy Diao, WCHD Director of Epidemiology. “Which is why vaccines and other preventive measures are so important in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 and slowing the rate of new variants developing.”
The World Health Organization named Omicron and classified it as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021.
This is the first case reported in Washoe County; the first case in Nevada was reported in Clark County.
The health district says the COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to help prevent people from contracting, being hospitalized from, and dying from COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated can contract the virus, but the symptoms are usually not as severe and fully vaccinated persons typically recover from illness faster. The COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for anyone 5 years and older. Those who are 16 years and older are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster to strengthen their protection two months after receiving the Janssen vaccine or six months after completing their initial series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
(Washoe County Health District)