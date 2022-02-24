BOISE, Idaho – Nia Alexander pulled up at the free-throw line and hit nothing but net with five-tenths of a second remaining in overtime, sending Nevada to a 76-75 overtime win at Boise State.
The game-winning jumper capped a wild 48 hours for the Wolf Pack, which arrived in Boise around 4 a.m. MT Wednesday morning after a flight cancellation, an ensuing scramble to find bus transportation, and a white-out delay around Winnemucca, among other travel challenges.
Nevertheless, the Wolf Pack (18-9, 10-5 MW) fought off a fourth-quarter slump and roared back from a six-point deficit with two minutes left in regulation to force overtime, then pull out the critical win. The victory, coupled with a Colorado State loss Thursday night, puts Nevada’s magic number to clinch a first-round bye at the Mountain West Tournament at one. A victory in Saturday’s noon matchup at Utah State, or one loss by any team among the group of Colorado State, Wyoming, and Air Force, will cement a top-five seed for the Pack.
Thursday in Boise, Alexander and Da’Ja Hamilton each turned in 20-point efforts, with Alexander finishing right at the number, and Hamilton leading the way with 22. Hamilton, who went 9-for-9 at the line against the Broncos, also hit a career milestone in the contest, becoming the program’s 14th member of the 1,000-Point Club in the first quarter.
Audrey Roden hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to round out Pack players in double figures.
Two free throws from Roden got Nevada to a 49-37 lead with 3:44 to go in the third quarter, before the Pack slowed down. Boise State (8-19, 4-12 MW), behind bigs Elodie Lalotte (18 points) and Rachel Bowers (15 points), used its size advantage to close the frame with eight-straight points, and opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 53-51 lead with six minutes to play.
The Broncos extended the lead to six and forced a Nevada timeout with 2:10 to play, but the Wolf Pack snapped into it out of the break, with Hamilton scoring the Pack’s final six points of regulation to tie it up and send it to the extra session.
There, the teams traded the lead four times, with Nevada overcoming eight points in the period from Lalotte. The fifth and final lead change came on Alexander’s jumper, after Lalotte put the Broncos up 75-74 with 15.8 seconds left.
Out of a Nevada timeout, Alexander found herself with the ball at the top of the arc, where she got Lalotte to bite on a pump-fake before dribbling to the line and pulling up for the winner.