CAL FIRE says the deadly Mill Fire that occurred in Siskiyou County last year was caused by mill operations at the Roseburg Forest Product property in Weed, California.
The Mill Fire started on September 2, 2022, burned a total of 3,935 acres, damaged or destroyed 144 structures, and resulted in two fatalities and three injuries.
CAL FIRE-Office of the State Fire Marshal fire investigators were dispatched to the Mill Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE-Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that the Mill Fire was caused by mill operations at the Roseburg Forest Product property in Weed, California.
The Mill Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office.