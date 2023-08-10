The Carson City School District is announcing the appointment of 10 new principals and district administrators for the 2023-2024 school year.
Under the direction of an assigned school administrator, a Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA) serves outside the classroom setting for administrative assignments as determined by the needs of the school district.
- Dan Carstens, principal of Carson High School
- Bob Chambers, director of Adult and Prison Education
- Stephanie Keating, Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) coordinator
- Shannon Pautler, TOSA dean of students for Carson Middle School
- Kari Pryor, vice principal of Seeliger Elementary School
- Matt Morgan, TOSA dean of students for Carson High School
- Megan Newman, Reengagement Specialist
- Tad Williams, dean of students for Carson Middle School
- Shauna Wooldridge, dean of students for Carson High School
- Brenda Ramirez, TOSA attendance interventionist for Carson High School
Prior to his appointment as principal of Carson High School, Mr. Dan Carstens was the principal of Bear River Middle School in Garland, Utah (2021-2023). But the breadth of his educational experience comes from work he did in the same school as an assistant principal and principal for Nikiski Middle/High School in Nikiski, Alaska (2005-2021). Coupled with tenure as a Math and Science teacher and as adjunct faculty for the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Carstens bolsters more than 28 years of education experience. Additionally, he has served on numerous education and association boards, presented at various leadership conferences and coached wrestling, basketball and football. Carstens earned a master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Alaska, Anchorage (2005), a teaching certification in Mathematics from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks (1996), a bachelor’s in Mathematics from Pacific University (1995) and other various continued education credits in curriculum, instruction and tech integration. Having been born and raised in Kodiak, Alaska, and wintering for 47 years there, he and his wife of 29 years are enjoying more mild winters within the continental united states. He has five children – one whom recently graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno – and four grandchildren.
Mr. Bob Chambers has served within the Carson City School District for nearly 25 years and has been named director of Adult and Prison Education. Most recently, he served as the principal (2020-2023), vice principal (2014-2020) and dean of students (2011-2014) at Carson High School. Prior, he was vice principal at Empire Elementary School (2008-2011) and an English teacher at Carson High (1999-2008). He also taught high school English at Valier Public School System in Valier, Mont. (1998-1999). He earned a Bachelor’s in Secondary Education from the University of Montana Western, Dillon, Mont. (1998) and later earned a Master’s in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz. (2008).
Prior to her appointment as the MTSS coordinator for the Carson City School District, Ms. Stephanie Keating was the Dean of Students and previously a special education teacher for the Social Intervention Program at the Washoe Inspire Academy (2022-2023). She also served as the MTSS/Social and Emotional Learning Specialist and External Coach for the Washoe County School District (2015-2022). With more than 15 years of education experience, Keating has also been the Transition Specialist and Special Education Resource Teacher for Washoe Inspired Academy (2011-2015), a seventh and eighth grade Special Education teacher at Dilworth Middle School (2010-2011) and a K-6 grade Special Education teacher at Lois Allen Elementary School (2007-2010). She earned a master’s in Special Education and Applied Behavior Analysis (2021), a master’s in Educational Leadership (2011) and a bachelor’s in Education, Elementary Education and Special Education (2006) from the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2014, she was awarded the Kristine Nagy-Johnson Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Task Force Award as an Outstanding Advocate for the Underserved Population. Also notably, Keating is a product of the Carson City School District, attending Fritsch Elementary, Carson Middle School and graduating from Carson High School in 2002.
Mrs. Shannon Pautler grew up in Carson City and is another product of our district. She attended Fritch and Fremont Elementary Schools, Eagle Valley Middle School the first year it opened (1983), and later Carson Middle School before graduating from Carson High in 1990. She joins us from Washoe County School District (WCSD) where she has been an educator since 1997. Prior to being named Dean of Students at Carson Middle School, she served as the Building Learning facilitator at Desert Heights Elementary School (2022-2023) in Reno. Previously, she taught first, second and sixth grade at Van Gorder Elementary School (2002-2022) and Special Education and third grade at Katherine Dunn Elementary School (1997-2002) in Sparks, Nev. Among other leadership roles and duties, Pautler has served in varying capacities and committees for professional development, training and classes. She earned a master’s in Educational Leadership (2021), a master’s in Literacy Studies (2000) and a bachelor’s in Elementary and Special Education (1996) from the University of Nevada, Reno. Additionally, she has been honored with numerous awards and recognitions including the WCSD Runner Up for Teacher of the Year (2002), WCSD Influential Educator (2014), WCSD Achievement Award – Bright Star Nominee (2019) and Who’s Who in America, Educators of the State of Nevada (2021) among many others. Pautler has two daughters, one who will be a sophomore at Baylor University and another that will be a junior at Bishop Manogue. She has been married for 21 years to her husband Richard and has two dogs.
Before her appointment as the vice principal at Seeliger Elementary School, Mrs. Kari Pryor served as the Dean of Students at Carson Middle School (2022-2023) and vice principal at Fremont Elementary School (2021-2022). Prior to that, she was the professional learning and family engagement coordinator for the Carson City School District (2017-2021). She was an adjunct professor for Sierra Nevada College in Reno (2015-2017) where she planned for and facilitated elementary math methods and Elementary Language Arts methods courses to pre-service educators. Pryor was an Implementation Specialist for Carson Middle School and Eagle Valley Middle School (2010-2017) where she supported and promoted initiatives associated with the Race to the Top grant. She was a regional professional development trainer for the Northwest Regional Training Program and the Western Nevada Regional Training Program. She served as the staff development trainer for the Professional Development for Douglas County School District (2005-2009) and was an Elementary Education Teacher for Douglas County School District (1997-2005) and for Maui County School District in Lanai City, Hawaii (1995-1997). She earned a master’s in Teaching from Grand Canyon University (2002) and a bachelor’s in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. (1995).
Mr. Matt Morgan is a product of the Carson City School District. He was raised here, graduated from Carson High School and is invested in further developing a community in full partnership with our schools. Prior to his appointment as Dean of Students at Carson High School, he taught U.S. History and coached Baseball at Carson High for more than 20 years. Morgan earned a bachelor’s in History and Secondary Education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he played baseball and soccer and later rugby. He also played rugby for the Las Vegas Black Jacks, a professional Division 1 team.
As an educational advisor and military veteran for the U.S. Navy, Ms. Megan Newman looks forward to sharing more than a dozen years of experience to improve school attendance in Carson City. Before being named as the Engagement and Attendance Specialist for the Carson City School District, she was an Education Advisor for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California in Carson City (2022-2023), a Medical Assistant Instructor and High School Diploma Program Coordinator for the International Education Corporation in Fresno, Calif. (2020-2021), a Mobile Training Team Facilitator for the Operational Stress Control/Suicide Prevention for the Department of the Navy and Joint Technology Solutions, Inc. in San Diego, Calif. (2017-2018), a Soldier and Family Assistance Program Manager for the U.S. Army in Fresno, Calif. (2013-2014), an Executive Assistant for Clinical Investigations for Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Calif. (2011-2012), a Medical Administrative Officer for the U.S. Navy (2010-2011) and a supervisor for Labor and Delivery Department (2008-2010) and supervisor for the Medical Department aboard the USS John Paul Jones (2005-2008). Newman earned a bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Ariz. (2016) and did vocational school training at the Naval Hospital Corps School at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Ill. (2003). Megan is also a 2002 graduate of Douglas High School.
Mr. Tad Williams Jr. has been teaching in Carson City for nearly a dozen years, most recently as a fifth grade teacher and as a STEM, Math and Science coach at Fritsch Elementary School (2013-2023). He was named Educator of the Year for the Carson City School District in 2021. Before Fritsch, Williams taught third grade at Carson Montessori School (2012-2013). He was also the founder and CEO of TeePee Fireworks in Schurz, Nev. (2005-2012). He earned his bachelor’s from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (2007), his teacher’s licensure from Sierra Nevada College (2012) and his master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno (2019). On a personal note, Mr. Williams is an Indian National Finals Rodeo Team Roping World Champion. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who earned the same title 1979, Williams earned the designation with his teammate Travis Thom at the 2017 Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Having more than 13 years of educational experience in a variety of capacities, Mrs. Shauna Wooldridge has been named the new dean of students for Carson High School. Previously, she was the TOSA dean at Carson High (2021-2023), a fourth grade Gifted And Talented Education (GATE) teacher at Fritsch Elementary (2020-2021), a TOSA administrative intern, dean of students at Carson High (2019-2020), a sixth grade advanced and GATE Math teacher and eighth grade Math teacher at Carson Middle and Eagle Valley Middle Schools (2016-2019), a fifth and sixth grade GATE teacher at Caughlin Ranch Elementary for WCSD (2014-2016) and a kindergarten, first grad and fifth grade teacher at three school for White Pine County School District (2010-2014). Wooldridge earned a master’s in Educational Leadership (2019), a master’s in Special Education (2015) and a bachelor’s in Elementary Education (2010) from the University of Nevada, Reno. Her husband graduated from Carson High, and she has three sons in the school district.
Mrs. Brenda Ramirez has been appointed as the new TOSA attendance interventionist and will help mitigate absenteeism for Carson High School. Previously, she was a Special Education teacher (2019-2023) and a long-term Special Education substitute teacher at Carson High (2016-2017). She has also been a psycho-social rehab worker for the Human Behavior Institute in Reno (2016-2017). Ramirez earned a master’s in Special Education, a bachelor’s in Psychology (2016) from Sierra Nevada College. She is in the process of earning a second master’s in Educational Administration at Grand Canyon University. Ramirez moved from North Lake Tahoe to Carson City in 2013 with her husband and three kids. She has two girls and one boy, ages 12, 9, and 6, who attend Carson Middle and Seeliger Elementary. She loves to spend time with her family outdoors, camping, fishing, hiking, the lake and participating in community events. Mrs. Ramirez believes collaborative efforts between schools and parents play a significant role in preparing students for success; attendance is a crucial aspect of this collaboration.
(Carson City School District)