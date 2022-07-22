The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Myesha Gaines. Myesha was last seen in the area of Zephyr Cove on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
She is possibly in the Carson City or Lake Tahoe area.
Myesha’s current whereabouts are unknown.
Myesha is 5’5’’and weighs approximately 105 pounds. She has brown hair and bro eyes.
Miranda does not have any known medical issues.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900