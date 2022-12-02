On December 10, 2022 up to 200 North Tahoe community members will come together to have a night of laughter, holiday tradition, and watch the hysterical 1989 “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”.
Local, Tara Cannon, has organized an event that she says will fill us with Christmas cheer, and get everyone in the holiday spirit before the Christmas rush hits.
The group will meet at Incline Cinema to watch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”. The $62 ticket fee comes with a seat in the reserved theater to watch Christmas Vacation, four drinks of your choice from two Incline Spirits & Cigars Christmas cocktails, popcorn. Food including tamales from Thania’s, games for fun prizes, cigars for sale, and a fun night with friends.
Tara Cannon, organizer of this night, says that after her “Bad Moms” movie night for 200 women on November 4th, she saw the need for the community to gather and to have something fun to do as a group. Christmas Vacation is a holiday tradition for so many, it is timeless and hysterically relatable. Additionally, Tara has contacted the leading stars of the movie to invite them to join in on this night.
This event is open to all, and tickets are still available at time of publishing.
Additionally, Tara has a ticket purchase option for locals to gift tickets to local teachers, Sheriffs, and Firefighters who all serve our community.
For more information or to buy tickets visit:https://partylikeamotherchristmasvacationmovienight.eventbrite.com You may also email Tara at: gopartylikeamother@gmail.com