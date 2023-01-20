Vice Mayor Reese and Councilmember Ebert were at the Bonanza Casino Friday to celebrate Toshiko Kato's 105th birthday.
Toshiko Kato, born on January 13, 1918, is often affectionately been called “Mom” or “Grandma” by casino staff because of her caring nature. While she is not a Bonanza Casino employee, she enjoys assisting Branding Iron Café while her daughter and son-in-law play at their favorite casino.
“At the City we are delighted to honor our Reno resident Toshiko on her 105th birthday and celebrate her long and full life,” City Vice-Mayor Devon Reese said. "It warms my heart to see one of our local businesses build these meaningful relationships that make us proud to call Reno home."
Toshiko Kato has lived a long and full life, from meeting her husband at an internment camp in Arizona, to raising two children and working at a Macy’s department store for 20 years, to traveling the world and meeting Queen Elizabeth II.