Construction has begun on improvements at the Crossing at Meadowood Square.
The exterior upgrade to the 63,000-square-foot center includes the addition of new storefront glass, façade enhancements and upgraded entrances that will give shoppers a more inviting experience.
The improvements will upgrade the appearance and access to Ski Pro, as well as provide several new tenants with large, tall storefronts. The new storefronts will be more esthetically pleasing to customers, as well as drivers in this high traffic area.
The general contractor is Frank Lepori Construction, the architect is Eric Sikora, Linchpin Structural Engineer and the developer is K Corporation.
The shopping center will remain open throughout construction. Completion of the first phase is estimated in the summer months.
The Crossing at Meadowood Square recently announced several new tenants, Panera Bread and HOTWORX, as well as one more surprise tenant. In addition, there is currently 3,000 square feet of prime retail space available for lease.
The Crossing at Meadowood Square houses tenants such as Ski Pro, JaDa Boutique, In Italia Menswear, FedEx Office, Subway, Blind Onion Pizza, Nevada Home Fitness, Oceans Spa and Nails, Animal Emergency and more.
The center sits at one of the busiest intersections in Reno, offering excellent visibility from the highway and along both South Virginia Street and Neil Road.
For more information, visit http://thecrossingreno.com/