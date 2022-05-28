Today May 28th, 2022 was the first day of early voting, consisting of 14 consecutive days of voting. Officials say the main reason for early voting is to make sure everyone who wants to vote has the opportunity.
Christina Osloond, an Early Voting Manager for 20 years says "Election day is just one day, so if you have a vacation planned and didn't do your send in ballot, come on down get it done. And get it done early so it's something you don't have to worry about."
Some people who vote early may be 100% sure who they want to vote for, others say it's great to have time to research the candidates.
Marion Frances, an Early Voter explains "I think you have more time to think about it so you can write things down, and look it up, and figure out what you want and not feel rushed at the end."
Robert Mays, another Early Voter tells us "I just like to vote and get it done. I already know who I want to vote for, so no sense waiting."
The process to vote is simple and straight forward, Osloond explains "For turning in your ballot you simply come in, hand in your ballot, it's stamped and then you voted."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
All registered voters should receive a mail-in ballot by Saturday unless they opted out through the Secretary of State’s Office.
Mail-in ballots can be filled out and returned through the mail or dropped off at any of the county’s Vote Centers during Early Voting.
Those who wish to vote in person can do so during Early Voting, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., May 28 through June 10, or on Election Day, June 14.
There are 24 in-person Vote Centers throughout the county, and voters can choose any Vote Center that is convenient to them. Vote Centers have digital voting booths as well as ballot drop-boxes for those who have already filled out their mail-in ballot and wish to drop it off.
There is also a ballot drop-box only at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop. All locations can be found on our website, in the Sample Ballot online or in the Sample Ballot that was mailed to every registered voter, unless they opted-out.
Here are the Washoe County Locations in Reno:
- Downtown Reno Library 301 S. Center St.
- Northwest Reno Library 2325 Robb Dr.
- Parkway Athletic Club 9400 Double Diamond Pkwy.
- Raley’s Store #105 1630 Robb Dr.
- Raley’s Store #106 701 Keystone Ave.
- Raley’s Store #108 18144 Wedge Pkwy.
- Raley’s Store #115 1075 North Hills Blvd.
- Raley’s Store #121 3310 S. McCarran Blvd.
- Raley’s Store #124 4788 Caughlin Pkwy.
- Registrar of Voters Office 1001 E 9th St.
- Reno Sparks Indian Colony Gym 34 Reservation Rd.
- Reno Town Mall 4001 S. Virginia St.
- Sak ‘N Save Food Store 1901 Silverada Blvd.
- Save Mart #554 4995 Kietzke Ln.
- Save Mart #556 195 W Plumb Ln.
- South Valleys Library 15650A Wedge Pkwy.
Here are the Washoe County Locations in Sparks:
- Career College of Northern Nevada 1421 Pullman Dr.
- Raley’s Store #102 2895 N. McCarran Blvd.
- Raley’s Store #110 2389 Wingfield Hills Rd.
- Spanish Springs Library 7100A Pyramid Hwy.
- Sparks Library 1125 12th St.
And here are the remaining Additional Locations:
- Incline Village Library 845 Alder Ave. Incline Village 89451
- Pyramid Lake Tribal Office 208 Capitol Hill Nixon 89424
- Sun Valley Neighborhood Center 115 W 6th Ave. Sun Valley 89433
Washoe County has a convenient wait-time tracker on its website that shows how long a voter can expect to wait in line in real time.
When voters arrive at a Vote Center, they will begin at the Intake Station, where they will be asked for name, to confirm their registered party affiliation, signature, and in some rare cases when verification cannot be completed, a form of identification.
Vote Centers in Washoe County are accessible, the voting machines can be adjusted to zoom or change the contrast of the screen. There are audio options for the sight-impaired. Voters can use the ATI controller in conjunction with the audio ballot; the ATI controller is available with headphones or voters may bring their own with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other accessibility devices, like paddles and sip-and-puff devices, are also compatible with our voting machines, however, the voter will need to provide these devices.
Washoe County Security, Reno and Sparks Police Departments, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working together to ensure a peaceful process at the polls. Federal, state, and local regulations prohibit campaigning at Vote Centers.
No campaigning or signs can be displayed within 100 feet of the Vote Centers, which includes talking to voters about candidates, distributing fliers, or using loudspeakers to broadcast information.
Additionally, election-related clothing or accessories are also prohibited inside Vote Centers.
The wait time, voter turnout reports, voting locations, regulations, and all other information is on the registrar’s website, www.washoecounty.gov/voters.
Meanwhile, early voting begins Saturday, May 28th, at the Carson City Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Park Rangers and parking attendants will be on site to direct traffic. Approximately 100 parking spaces on the east side of the building will be designated for voters, as well as the convenience of a ballot drop box for mail-in ballots. With a regional swim meet, a dance competition, and other park activities scheduled, parking may be limited.
Event parking will be available throughout the rest of the park, with nearby overflow parking generously provided at Carson High School (1111 N. Saliman Rd.), Bank of America (600 E. William St.), North Roop Street Professional Center (755 N. Roop St.), and Nevada State Offices (1000-1100 E. William St.). CLICK FOR MAP HERE!
EARLY VOTING:
Carson City Community Center Gym – 851 East William Street [Gym is located on the south end of the building, voter parking on the east side, across from the Aquatic Facility]
Polls Open Days/Times:
Saturday, May 28: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31 - Friday, June 3: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 4: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monday, June 6 - Friday, June 10: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
ELECTION DAY:
Carson City Community Center Gym – 851 East William Street [Gym is on the south end of the building, voter parking on the east side, across from the Aquatic Facility]
Polls Open Days/Times:
Tuesday, June 14: 7am-7pm
For additional information regarding elections, contact the Carson City Clerk’s Office at (775) 887-2087 or visit carson.org/elections.
(Washoe County, Carson City contributed to this report)