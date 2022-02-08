Nevadans can get help paying their energy bills through the state's Energy Assistance Program.
Additionally, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services says the program can help households get caught up on their bills if they are behind on payments.
“These additional funds will help Nevadans pay for this vital resource,” said Governor Steve Sisolak “I am appreciative of the funding that will help us to support more families in need stretch their limited budget.”
The State of Nevada recently received additional federal funding to support this program that provides eligible households with a one-time benefit usually paid directly to the energy provider. The new federal funds will allow the program to increase the number of households that can be served.
To be eligible for the program, a household must meet the minimum qualifications including U.S. citizenship, Nevada residency, household income that does not exceed 150% of the federal poverty guidelines, and the household must be responsible for paying home energy costs.
Applications are available at dwss.nv.gov/Energy