As Nevadans celebrate America’s independence and head to the outdoors for the holiday weekend please remember to be fire safe. Leave the fireworks at home. Fireworks are prohibited on BLM managed-public lands.
“During the Fourth of July holiday, we typically suppress numerous wildfires caused by the misuse of fireworks or other careless actions,” said BLM Nevada State Fire Management Officer Paul Petersen.
“In many places, the lush, thick grass of spring has dried out and has created very, high fire danger. Firefighters urge Nevadans to use fireworks legally, appropriately and wisely.”
On May 1, Nevada State Director Jon Raby issued a Fire Prevention Order making it a misdemeanor to carry, discharge or otherwise use fireworks on BLM-managed lands. Violations of the order can result in fines and more severe penalties. Offenders who start wildfires can also be held liable for damage and suppression costs. The safest way to enjoy fireworks this holiday weekend is to attend a public display sponsored by your local community.
Many areas in Nevada are in fire restrictions. Check with your local, federal, and state agencies for additional fire prohibitions and restrictions. For more information or clarification on individual agency restrictions, visit https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures
(Bureau of Land Management)