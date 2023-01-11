Weather Alert

...CONTINUED SHOWERS TODAY, WITH A BRIEF BREAK INTO FRIDAY, BEFORE A SERIES OF STORMS IMPACTS THE REGION INTO NEXT WEEK... * WEAKER STORM TODAY: Snow showers, some heavy, will continue through the evening across the Sierra Nevada and northeast California. Light accumulations are expected down to lake level, with impacts mainly above 6500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM PST. Light rain and snow showers are possible through the day across western Nevada, with light snow accumulations possible above 5000 feet. Snow accumulations will generally be 1 to 2", with most areas seeing less than an inch. * BRIEF BREAK THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Dry and quiet for the most part. Increased winds across Sierra ridges, with some residual snow showers mainly north of Interstate 80. Some road impacts are possible. Take advantage of this break to clear gutters and drains, and to restock supplies before a series of storms impacts the region this weekend into early next week. * STORMS INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK: A series of storms enters the region beginning Friday, bringing the potential for significant travel disruptions to the Sierra Nevada. Waves of moderate-to- heavy snowfall are expected in the Sierra through the weekend, with multiple feet of snowfall possible. Strong winds will be possible along Sierra ridges, with wind impacts to western Nevada expected Monday. Rain and snow showers will be possible in western Nevada, with Monday being the best chance for snow to valley floors. Additional storms remain possible for at least the next week.