Former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, for the institute's 2023 winter-spring session.
"Each quarter, the Pritzker Fellows Program welcomes a cohort of domestic and international practitioners – elected officials, journalists, activists, policymakers, diplomats – to campus for deep dives into the most pressing issues of the day," the institute's website says.
Sisolak joins other Pritzker Fellows including former politicians Beto O'Rourke and Tim Ryan.
Sisolak lost to former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in last November's election.
Meet our Winter and Spring Pritzker Fellows. Looking forward to @HeatherCherone, @RepMeijer, @BetoORourke, @PerkinsforLA, @RobinSimmons888, @SteveSisolak, & @mattyglesias coming to @UChicago at the end of this month!— UChicago Institute of Politics (IOP) (@UChiPolitics) January 11, 2023
Keep scrolling to see our first visiting Pritzker Fellow! pic.twitter.com/pfavBty0Y9