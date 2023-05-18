Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is set to open two new restaurants at The ROW in Reno.
Ramsay’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will open inside Silver Legacy later this year and mark the renowned Chef’s 16th and 17th restaurants with Caesars Entertainment.
“Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips will be my first establishments in the Reno market and I’m excited that they’ll be at such an amazing destination,” said Ramsay. “I look forward to introducing both concepts to another great city in Northern Nevada with my long-standing partner, Caesars Entertainment.”
Caesars says Ramsay’s Kitchen will offer a mix of original specialties inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels, specifically curated for The ROW while Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will showcase authentic English street food with a bit of flair.
“Food has always been central to our success. My grandfather used to say 'food is our Sinatra.' He began our culinary empire right here in Reno and I'm proud that we're cementing that legacy with the addition of Gordon Ramsay to The ROW,” said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. “Gordon is an incredible partner. We're honored he's part of the Caesars family and thrilled to be bringing Ramsay’s Kitchen and Fish & Chips to Northern Nevada.”
Ramsay’s Kitchen will boast more than 260 seats and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will offer over 60 seats. Both restaurants will be on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy, where the buffet was previously located, on the 50-yard line of The ROW.
(Caesars Entertainment contributed to this report.)