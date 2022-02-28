Governor Sisolak's Office has released a statement regarding an incident involving him and First Lady Kathy Sisolak at a Las Vegas restaurant this past weekend.
Meghin Delaney, the Governor’s Communications Director says:
While walking through a local restaurant on Sunday to have dinner with his wife and one of his daughters, the Governor was approached by a customer in the establishment who asked to take a photo with him. The Governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture – talking to Nevadans is one of the Governor’s favorite parts of his job.
He is deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak’s heritage. We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans.
The Governor works on behalf of all Nevadans – even those who disagree with him – and he will continue to do so. He appreciates the professionalism shown by the restaurant employees and looks forward to continuing to support Nevada’s small businesses and their employees. The Governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another.
The Governor’s Office will have no further comment on this incident as there is an ongoing investigation.
Sisolak for Governor spokesperson Reeves Oyster released the following statement:
“This behavior is unwarranted, racist, and un-Nevadan. Words have consequences - and the GOP field should be horrified that their rhetoric is encouraging violence. Anything less than a denunciation is condoning this behavior and encouraging it to continue.”