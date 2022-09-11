The Atlantis hosted the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sunday in honor of the heroes who lost their lives on 9/11.
Vitalant was able to collect a total of 20 units of blood during the drive, which will help to save up to 60 lives.
The Atlantis is Vitalant's biggest northern Nevada partner.
Through several drives last year, the resort helped Vitalant collect an incredible 945 units of blood.
At the moment though, Vitalant says the region’s blood inventory has plummeted to less than a two-day supply.
All blood types are needed to alleviate this critical shortage, especially type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type.
If you would like to donate, you can sign up at Vitalant.org.