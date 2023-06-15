Some government offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
The following City of Sparks administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.
* Sparks City Hall - 431 Prater Way
* Sparks Parks and Recreation - 98 Richards Way
* Alf Sorensen Community Center - 1400 Baring Blvd.
* Larry D. Johnson Community Center - 1200 12th Street
* Sparks Municipal Court - 450 C Street
Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
--
Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, June 19, 2023, in observance of Juneteenth. Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and commemorates the final emancipation of slaves in the United States, which occurred June 19, 1865, more than two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
Washoe County has recognized the holiday since 2021, and it was declared a Nevada state holiday this year.
The following county offices will be closed:
- Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno.
- All Washoe County Libraries will be closed. Book drops and online services will remain available. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
- Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Pet redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
- Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, and Wadsworth Justice Court
- The Second Judicial District Court
- The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – All administrative offices will be unavailable. Visiting and cashier remains open, and if citizens need emergency assistance, please call 911 or contact the non-emergency line at 775-785-WCSO (9276).
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters/Fire Prevention and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
- Washoe County Health District – Clinical services
- Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
- The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for notary bond filings and marriage licenses.
--
KIDS University at the University of Nevada, Reno will not have summer camps on Monday, June 19 in observance of the new state holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day.
--
Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on Monday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
All retail locations will be open for normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will resume, the next business day, Tuesday, June 20.
Customers are still able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays online. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.
--
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s transit services will be on a Saturday schedule on Juneteenth, observed Monday, June 19. The RTC’s administrative offices will be closed.
RTC Regional Connector will not operate. RTC customer service will remain open.
To learn more, or to plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com
--