Area religious leaders belonging to diverse religions and denominations held a candlelight vigil and prayers for Saturday's Buffalo supermarket shooting victims at Saint Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church in Reno on Sunday, May 15.
To be organized by Saint Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church Rector Father Thomas W. Blake and Hindu statesman Rajan Zed; besides candlelight vigil, it will include prayers by Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, etc., religious leaders.
Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, in a statement in Reno today, said: We, the religious leaders in northwestern Nevada, are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones and the entire Buffalo community. Targeting of innocent people at a supermarket is abhorrent.
Urging for interfaith unity, Zed stated: We, as people of faith, despite our seriously different belief systems, must take a stand against violence and hatred by coming together with kindness and love.
Father Blake, whose church is hosting the event, added, "It was a senseless and shocking act of violence. We condemn any and all acts of violence against innocent people. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies go out to the victims, their families and friends. We are praying to God to provide the mourning families and others touched by this tragedy the help and consolation in dealing with this at the difficult time."
This multi-faith candlelight vigil and prayer service will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Episcopal Church, 10435 Double R Boulevard Reno 89521; starting at 10:30 am on Sunday, May 15.
All are welcome. Coffee and refreshments will be available.