heavenly.PNG

Thanks to all the snow our area has seen over the winter months, some ski resorts in northern California and Nevada are extending their seasons. 

Below you will find a list of resorts that have announced extended seasons:

  • Heavenly Ski Resort says they are extending their ski and ride season through May 7.
  • Northstar California Resort says they will remain open until at least April 30.
  • Kirkwood Mountain Resort will remain open until May 12.

We will update this story if more resorts announce extended seasons. 

Tags

Recommended for you