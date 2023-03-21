Thanks to all the snow our area has seen over the winter months, some ski resorts in northern California and Nevada are extending their seasons.
Below you will find a list of resorts that have announced extended seasons:
- Heavenly Ski Resort says they are extending their ski and ride season through May 7.
- Northstar California Resort says they will remain open until at least April 30.
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort will remain open until May 12.
We will update this story if more resorts announce extended seasons.