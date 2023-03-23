The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department is partnering with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts to bring a free educational performance series to the Carson City Community Center.
Pioneer Center Youth Programs (PCYP) is the K-6 educational outreach program of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts.
The program presents high-caliber performances by professional artists that are designed to educate, entertain, and enlighten children through interactive presentations in a variety of artistic disciplines including music, theater, and dance.
The free PCYP performances will occur once a month from April through August in the Bob Boldrick Theater at the Community Center.
The performances are one hour long, and advance registration is recommended. For more information and to register: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/b1e9ab90/bxRBxUZUGEyu6zNJFma6Fg?u=http://www.carson.org/ccpr
The line-up is as follows:
Saturday, April 8 at 2:00 p.m. – Bruka Theatre for Children
This acclaimed Reno-based theater company presents the original play “The Paramount & Sometimes Wildly Ridiculous History of Nevada.” In this whimsical, wild, and abridged journey through the history of the State of Nevada, children are invited to participate in each performance, ensuring that every show is unique.
Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. – StorySongs
StorySongs celebrates the rich natural and cultural heritage of Nevada with simple, yet provocative musical tales. This interactive show combines stunning outdoor images, inspiring music, audience participation, and humor to demonstrate the importance of connecting with nature. Each show is tailored to the region where it is performed. Audiences will be awed by award-winning images while they sing, laugh, and stomp to the rhythms of the Buffalo hide drum and African djembe.
Sunday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. – Collateral & Co
Using dance to teach poetry and prose, Collateral & Co. enables children to understand language arts in a new, accessible way. Children will learn about rhythm, rhyme, meter, verse, stanza, and more by exploring the way poetry looks and feels on the body and how dance can be used to make sense of the written word and personal experiences.
Saturday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. – Kantu Inka
Kantu Inka’s bilingual performance programs incorporate world language, fine arts, and social studies. Children are encouraged to play instruments, dance to Peruvian rhythms, and interact with the musicians.
Saturday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. – Reno Taiko Tsurunokai
Reno Taiko Tsurunokai brings the ancient art of Japanese Taiko drumming to the children of northern Nevada. Tsurunokai performs traditional Japanese folk music as well as original compositions, and participants will be invited to participate in drumming and dancing during the performance.