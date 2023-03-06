After a quick breather, the city of Reno is focusing on preparing for the next storm coming in. We spoke to the Operations Manager of the City of Reno Street Division who says that during our short time with the sunshine, they'll mainly be focusing on maintenance.
Tim Hendricks, Operations Manager of City of Reno Street Division, says, "These hours and amount of storms have taken a toll on some of our equipment so we need to get some of our equipment repaired, do some maintenance on them, and then we are going to be switching over to kind of a flooding scenario."
Hendricks says that they're also preparing for flood warnings and will be putting out their sandbag locations located at Mira Loma Park, Idlewild Park, and Fire Station 5 on Mayberry. He advises that residents make sure all their drains are cleared out to help with any possible neighborhood flooding.
"We're stocking back up on salt sand, all the things we need. that stuff is coming in now so we're just getting ready for whatever comes next, whether it be more snow or if it's rain."
Hendricks asks that everyone pack a lot of patience as the snowplows continue to work hard to clear out the snow on the roads.