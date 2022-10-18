(October 18, 2022) Peppermill Resort Spa Casino is hosting the $750,000 Peppermill Poker Palooza tournament, October 21 – 31, 2022.
Players will have a chance at over $750,000 in total tournament prize pool guarantees throughout the 11-day event, including the Main Event with a $300,000 guaranteed prize.
The poker tournament will also feature unique events such as a cornhole for cash tournament, karaoke night, hypnosis seminar, and a Halloween costume contest during the final tournament.
Peppermill Poker Director, Mike Nelson, said, “We hope players are prepared for the most fun they’ve ever had at a poker tournament.”
Players must register in person at Peppermill’s Capri Ballroom. Registration opens two hours prior to the start of each event.
Full tournament schedule and structures can be viewed at peppermillreno.com/pokerpalooza.