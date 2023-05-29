The proposed A's stadium bill is expected to be heard in the Nevada Legislature on Monday.
The Athletics plan to build the new stadium on the site of the current Tropicana hotel.
Senate Bill 509 has to do with funding the stadium, and would need to be passed in order for the project to move forward, due to its reliance on public funding.
SB 509 would allocate hundreds of millions of dollars toward building the stadium through transferable tax credits and county bonds.
The plan in the Nevada Legislature won't directly raise taxes. It can move forward with a simply majority vote in the Senate and Assembly. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the proposal before they adjourn June 5, though it could be voted on if a special session is called.
The bill is expected to be heard in Carson City at 4 p.m., and there will be opportunity for public comment.
The team and Las Vegas are hoping to draw from the nearly 40 million tourists who visit the city annually to help fill the stadium. The 30,000-seat capacity would make it the smallest MLB stadium.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday said a vote on the Oakland Athletics’ prospective move to Las Vegas could take place when owners meet June 13-15 in New York.
MAY 26, 2023:
The Athletics have released the first renderings of the Club’s proposed new ballpark in Las Vegas.
The nine-acre site is expected to feature a variety of seating options, a partially retractable roof, and a fan capacity of 30,000.
The orientation of the playing surface will allow for the outfield to open to the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.
“From the minute we stepped onto the Tropicana site nearly two years ago, it was immediately obvious what a fantastic fit it would be for a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas,” said A’s director of design and owner of Schrock KC Architecture, Brad Schrock. “The natural orientation of the ballpark creates not only some of the best views and connection to the Las Vegas skyline from the seating bowl but also opens up the ballpark to the corner in a way that creates opportunities for an amazing energetic public space with open and expansive views into the ballpark.”
A's President Dave Kaval said: “We are excited to share our vision for the A’s potential new home. As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth, and fostering investments in the community.
Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a preliminary agreement between his office, legislative leaders in the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan.
It comes after weeks of negotiations over how much public assistance the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion ballpark in Las Vegas. The preliminary agreement indicates a funding bill could come to the Nevada Legislature in the coming days. It still needs approval from both the Senate and Assembly, with less than two weeks until the session ends.
The A's have been looking for years for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season.
Las Vegas would be the fourth home for a franchise that started as the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-54. It would become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball and the smallest market to be home to three major professional sports franchises. The team and the city are hoping to draw from the nearly 40 million tourists who visit Las Vegas annually to help fill the stadium.
Earlier this month, the A's reached a deal with the Culinary Union, Nevada's most politically powerful union that represents more than 60,000 workers in the Las Vegas area, which guarantees that A's workers would have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)