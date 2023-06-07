The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Sparks man has been sentenced following a DUI crash in May of last year.
A judge sentenced 33-year-old Michael O'Farrell to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of DUI causing substantial bodily harm and leaving the scene of a crash involving an injury.
He'll be eligible for parole after serving six years.
Prosecutors say O'Farrell was driving a Ford truck when he hit a 28-year-old motorcycle rider near Pyramid and Holman Ways around 11 p.m. on May 27, 2022.
They say the motorcyclist survived but had multiple fractures to his leg and pelvis along with brain injuries and the injuries are still affecting him today.
Prosecutors say a further investigation determined that O'Farrell was drunk when the crash happened. They say toxicology tests showed O’Farrell’s blood alcohol content was 0.200 approximately an hour after the crash.