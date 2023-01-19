A lot of people showed up University of Nevada, Reno's ribbon cutting event to celebrate the official opening of the Gateway Parking Complex just south of campus. Some of these people included UNR President Brian Sandoval, UNR Vice President of Advising and Finance Vic Redding, and Vice Chair of NSHE Board of regents Joe Arrascada.
More than just a pair of scissors and ribbon were involved in this event though. With a little help from the Reno Automobile Museum, they were able to bring out a few of their vintage cars and the one and only 1966 Batmobile with President SAndoval and Museum Executive Direcor Phil MacDougall arriving in style.
"If you told five or six year-old Brian that he'd get to ride the Batmobile, I wouldn't have believed it in a hundred years, so thank you Phil," President Sandoval states.
Gateway Parking Complex started it's construction journey back in August of 2021. Now in January of 2023, the finished result consists of seven levels, over eight-hundred parking spots for students, faculty, and visitors, and pedestrian bridge that allows people to safely cross Ninth Street right onto campus.
Vic Redding States, "So the bridge is practical as well as symbolic. Not only does it provide the pedestrian access as well as the utility corridor, but it connects the university one step closer to downtown as we grow closer to our partners at the city of Reno."
Officials say that one of their biggest goals involving this project was to ensure it will be fully accessible for all people with disabilities. And they are happy to say they have achieved that goal.
Joe Arrascada says, "This has been a sauf physical improvement project. It will help improve for work, living, and studying experience everyone will have on this campus."
The complex was primarily funded by parking revenues and no state funding was used towards this project.
Redding says, "This garage and the bridge provide the first catalysts to what we're going to see as a business building, a life sciences building, and a hotel conference center all in the next couple of years."
Because of these multiple projects planned in the future, there will still be lots of construction in the area, so do not expect it to go away anytime soon. The Gateway Parking Complex officially opens tomorrow, January 20th, for the university and public to use. It is located on E Ninth and Lake street.