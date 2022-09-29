The Washoe County School District (WCSD) has organized a series of workshops at high schools to provide students and families with assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Families are encouraged to reserve their spot at these free workshops by contacting the Career Center Facilitator (CCF) at their student's school and indicating which of the sessions they would like to attend.
This information is time sensitive and workshop space is limited, so families are urged to pre-register as soon as possible via QR codes that are listed at each school's Career Center link.
"Our Career Center Facilitators work every day at our high schools to support our students, and these free workshops are an important part of their mission to provide information and guidance," said Katherine Loudon, counseling coordinator for the Washoe County School District.
"At these events, we can work with our essential partners at TMCC and UNR to help students apply for this federal financial assistance, and the information they provide can determine if they are eligible for other assistance as well. We help direct them to the resources that are most appropriate for them and that will best support their plans."
Completing the FAFSA form allows students to be considered for federal student aid. In addition, states and colleges use FAFSA information to award their own grants, scholarships and loans. But since financial aid is limited, students must meet the strict deadlines to be considered.
Families should access the QR code at the school their student is zoned to attend – even if the student attends a different school – and indicate which session they would like to attend. CCFs will make the arrangements so families are able to go to the workshop at a different school or set up an individual appointment at a location and time that is most convenient for them.
"While FAFSA applications are open for a full year, the funding is available on a first come, first served basis, so it's important for our families and students to get the information, complete their applications and send them in as soon as possible," said Loudon.
"We are standing ready to help in any way we can. Workshops are being held at each high school and at UNR and TMCC through October and November, and we look forward to welcoming our students and families to these important events."
