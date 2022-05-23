On Monday, May 23, Deputy Mark Kester with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office received a letter of appreciation from the office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The letter addressed to Sheriff Balaam recognizes Deputy Kester and the members of the Detention Services Unit (DSU) for providing all required documentation and fielding questions asked by the Office of Detention Oversite (ODO) inspectors.
Jason Knight, Field Office Director for the Salt Lake City Field Office, also noted Deputy Kester's efforts in supporting ICE with jail inspections, weekly kits, knowledge of ICE policy, and more.
"These employee's dedication and efforts played a significant role in a successful audit that yielded minimal deficiencies. There was a significant reduction in findings compared to previous inspections," Knight said.
View full letter here:
(Washoe Sheriff's Twitter assisted with this report)