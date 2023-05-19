A man who was found guilty of domestic battery and child abuse-related charges will not have to serve any additional jail time.
After a two-day trial, a jury convicted 38-year-old James Martell and a judge sentenced him to 360 days in jail. The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Martell was instead placed on probation, given credit for 24 days served, and the remaining 336 days were suspended at his sentencing.
The DA says this agreement will only happen if Martell completes 96 hours of community service, 52 weeks of substance counseling, domestic violence counseling, and has no contact with the victim or their family during his probation.
Sparks Police say Martell choked and hit the victim after an argument while driving, in October 2022. After stopping the car, prosecutors say Martell slammed the victim's head into the passenger side window and center console and then pushed her out of the car, but she was able to get her 6-year-old daughter out of the back seat before Martell drove away.
The DA's office says Martell has five prior felony convictions and committed several pretrial violations while out on bail on this case.
At sentencing, the Deputy District Attorney argued against probation, and said that Martell should serve the entire 360 days in jail along with community service, counseling and a fine - which would have been the maximum sentence under the law.