Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washoe County through 545 PM PDT... At 454 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spanish Springs, or 13 miles north of Reno, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sparks, Wingfield Springs, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Spanish Springs, Sun Valley and Spanish Springs Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH