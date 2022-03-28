The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will host information booths to gather public feedback on initial concepts for future traffic improvements to U.S. 50 at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.
The plan will be developed cooperatively with the Tahoe Transportation District, (TRPA) United States Forest Service, Douglas County and other stakeholders, and will be consistent with state and regional transportation and environmental goals established in the Lake Tahoe Bi-State Compact.
Average daily peak-season traffic on the highway has grown from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 20,000 in 2019.
Community members can visit the following locations for study information and to provide feedback:
March 30, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Douglas County Public Library, 233 Warrior Way, Glenbrook
March 31, 4p.m. - 6p.m.: Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, 169 U.S. 50, Stateline
April 2, 10 a.m. - 12 noon: Kahle Community Center, Kingsbury Grade, Stateline
Amid increasing traffic, NDOT also plans additional highway improvements in coming years. Beginning this year, NDOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Warrior Way.
Within the coming five years, the Department also plans to repave and rehabilitate approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit for a smoother and safer drive.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.