U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) announced that the Ely Shoshone Tribe will receive a grant of nearly $800,000 to support internet connectivity infrastructure that is expected to directly connect the tribal library, health care clinic, and 118 unserved Tribal households with high-speed internet.
This grant program is partially funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“I’m proud to announce that the Ely Shoshone Tribe will receive nearly $800,000 in federal funding to increase their access to high-speed internet,” said Senator Rosen. “As one of the authors of the broadband section of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, my priority was to make sure communities across Nevada got the resources they need to increase their access to high-speed internet, and I will continue working to ensure they do.”
“Throughout my time in the Senate, I’ve worked to secure broadband for all communities in Nevada, and particularly for Tribal areas where access has long been a challenge,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m glad to see this funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I helped pass supporting the Ely Shoshone Tribe, and I’ll continue to work to ensure that Tribes in Nevada have the resources they need.”
In the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that they both helped pass, Senator Rosen helped write the bill’s broadband section and ensured communities across Nevada would receive the resources to increase access to high-speed internet.
Last year, Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto also helped introduce the Extending Tribal Broadband Priority Act of 2021, legislation that would expand the Federal Communication Commission’s 2.5 GHz Rural Tribal Priority Window to allow Tribal communities the time they need to apply for spectrum licenses to expand broadband access in their communities.