The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) unanimously approved a massive tax abatement package for the proposed $3.6 billion Tesla semi truck factory in Northern Nevada.
According to the Associated Press, the tax abatement of $330 million over the next two decades will go to a new expansion at Tesla's northen Nevada facility.
Tesla projects it will bring in 3,000 jobs at an average rate of $33.49 per hour and invest $3.6 billion into the economy. It will cover health insurance for 91% of its employees, per its application.
Tesla, run by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, intends to produce high volumes of semitrucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada.