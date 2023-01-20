Image credits clockwise from top left: Courtesy of The Neon Museum; Courtesy of Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation/Konah Zebert; Courtesy of Nevada Museum of Art/Ben Aleck, Kwe'naa'a (eagle), circa 2010, Acrylic on canvas, 6 x 10 feet, collection of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony; Courtesy of Nevadans for Cultural Preservation/Rayette Martin