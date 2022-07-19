U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced that the United States Army will begin plans this year to construct a small arms training range at Hawthorne Army Depot to be used by the Nevada Army National Guard.
Currently, Nevada does not have an approved small arms range and Soldiers must travel hundreds of miles out of state every year to maintain their proficiency and meet their annual weapons qualification requirement.
The average cost for a unit to attend out-of-state weapons qualification is $500,000 per year, per unit.
The National Guard Bureau’s original plan to build a small arms range for Nevada initially would not have taken effect until 2030 at the earliest. However, during a May 2022 Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Senator Rosen raised this issue with Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, who admitted they were not previously aware of the need.
Rosen secured commitments from both Army leaders and later confirmed the Army’s resulting new plan to have an interim solution ready to take effect this year and a permanent range by Fiscal Year 2025.
“The brave men and women of the Nevada National Guard proudly serve our state and our nation, both overseas and here at home,” said Senator Rosen. “When I found out our soldiers had to travel hundreds of miles out of state to train, I knew we had to do something to fix this. The financial cost to transport soldiers out of state far exceeds the cost of building a range in-state, and I am pleased the Army is following through on its commitment to me to do so. Now, our soldiers will be able to meet their annual requirements in Nevada, at greater convenience to them and at a lower cost to taxpayers.”
“For years now, securing an in-state, small-arms range has remained a top priority for the Nevada Army National Guard,” said Major General Ondra Berry, Nevada Adjutant General. “This range will play an integral role maintaining standards, requirements, and proficiencies of our Soldiers in the Nevada Army National Guard, ensuring our men and women are trained and prepared for overseas deployments. I can’t thank Senator Jacky Rosen and her staff enough for their ongoing efforts on the Senate Armed Services Committee and continued support of citizen Soldiers and Airmen in Nevada.”