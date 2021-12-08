Nevada State Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run that left one person injured in Sun Valley.
On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at approximately 6:53 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle on SR-443 and 7th Ave in Sun Valley.
A white Chevrolet Suburban was involved in the crash that severely injured a motorcycle rider.
The Chevrolet left the scene of the crash and its current location is unknown.
There is damage on the right rear side of the Chevrolet.
Prior to the crash, the suspect stopped at the local Bi-Rite gas station and purchased propane.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5’08” and 220lbs with a goatee.
Prior to the crash, he was seen wearing a dark baseball hat (looks like a punisher logo on front), a light-colored zip up hoody, dark pants, and red shoes.
If anyone has any information about this crash or recognize the suspect or the Chevrolet, please call Nevada State Police dispatch at 775-687-0400 or come by the Reno office at 357 Hammill Lane to fill out a statement. Please reference case # 211200524.
(The Nevada State Police assisted in this report.)