Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) institutions recently announced the nominations of three community leaders to receive honorary degrees for their outstanding contributions to academic programs and academic life for students.
NSHE says the nominees have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service in their respective fields and have made significant contributions to their communities.
The honorees include Linda E. Young, Jan Jones Blackhurst, and Maggie Carlton.
"We are honored to recognize these outstanding individuals for their contributions to our institutions and communities,” said Dale Erquiaga, acting chancellor of Nevada System of Higher Education. “Each honoree has made a significant impact in their field of work and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to education. Each NSHE institution congratulates these individuals and looks forward to presenting them with honorary degrees at their respective commencement ceremonies.”
College of Southern Nevada (CSN) President Federico Zaragoza has selected Linda E. Young for nomination of an honorary associate degree at CSN’s 2023 commencement ceremony.
Young has had a lifelong career in education and served as a member of the Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees from 2009-2020. She is also president of the Village Foundation, LJP, which promotes academic rigor and has an ongoing college success scholarship program that provides opportunities for underserved students.
Her numerous awards include the African American Trailblazer Educator Award, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Recognition, and the Juneteenth Education Legacy Award, all of which were awarded in 2021.
University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) President Keith E. Whitfield will request approval to award an honorary doctorate degree to Jan Jones Blackhurst. Jones Blackhurst is the first female mayor of Las Vegas (1991-1999) and created the gaming industry’s first “Responsible Gaming Program” for Caesar’s Entertainment. She is also a director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Campaign Fund in Washington, D.C, and a board member for both the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and the Nevada Resort Association.
Her numerous awards include the Diversity in PR Award from PR Week in 2016, and being named Humanitarian of the Year in 1998 by the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) President Brian Sandoval will request approval to award an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters to Maggie Carlton. Carlton has been a state senator for Clark County District 2 and an assemblywoman for District 14.
She is the longest-serving female legislator in the state and has been a fierce advocate for working Nevadans. She prioritized education and workforce development that establishes more career and technical education programs for our schools today.
Her contributions to the state include playing a pivotal role in several pieces of legislation aimed at providing Nevadans with better access to quality and affordable healthcare.
(Nevada System of Higher Education)