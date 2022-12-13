Urban Roots and the Reno Housing Authority broke ground for a new urban garden being built at the Hawk View Apartments in Reno on Tuesday.
The Reno Housing Authority recently applied for and received a grant to begin cultivating an empty lot (est. 40 x 20 yards), awarded by the Nevada Arts Council.
The housing entity will be installing garden beds through the Urban Roots (local nonprofit) Gardening For All program, and working with Sierra Arts Foundation (another local nonprofit), to incorporate work from local artists.
Benefits from both art installation and gardening as a both a tool for learning dedication and consistency as well as a cathartic release will be easily on tap for residents of RHA projects when they enter in the new year.