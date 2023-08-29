A new Greek restaurant has opened in south Reno.
Nick The Greek opened to the public on Tuesday with a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Menu items include pitas and traditional plates, soups, salads and desserts.
The restaurant is located at 5140 Kietzke Lane and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Nick the Greek was founded in 2014 in Northern California by three cousins - Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick - and has since expanded throughout California, along with outposts in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Kansas, Texas and Missouri. The Reno opening marks Nick the Greek’s third location in Nevada, continuing their exciting expansion of the brand's presence in the Silver State.